Um in dieser Zeit die gute Laune nicht zu verlieren, gibt es dann und wann einen Lichtblick, der zumindest das Social Web und somit ja zur Zeit auch das Social Life erhellt…
Matt Lucas, bekannt aus der Serie „Little Britain“, konnte mit einem kurzem Song meine Tage heller und lustiger machen. Es geht um die „Baked Potato“, also eine Ofenkartoffel. Diese Kartoffel erklärt einem das korrekte Verhalten während dieser Corona-Krise.
Der Song ist nicht neu, nur der Text ist neu. Und passt wie die Faust aufs Auge. Dazu hat er noch Ohrwurm-Charakter. Zumindest hier bei uns.
HelloLyrics von Matt Lucas
Baked Potato changed my life
Baked Potato showed me the way
If you want to know what is wrong from right You must listen to what Potato say
Wash your hands and stay indoors
Thank you Baked Potato
Only visit grocery stores
Thank you Baked Potato
And if you want to have a better day
You must listen to what the Baked Potato say
Keep your distance Make some space
Thank you Baked Potato
Remember not to touch your face
Thank you Baked Potato
And if you want to have a better day
You must listen to what the Baked Potato say
B-A-K-E-D-P-O-T-A-T-O
Baked Potato
Matt spendet die Einnahmen aus dem Verkauf und dem Streaming des Songs übrigens an die NHS, dem National Health System. Also das Gesundheitssystem in England.
Nur durch ihn sind schon über 600.000 Pfund dafür zusammen gekommen. Dafür kann man den Song schon ein paar Mal hören, finde ich. Klasse Aktion, Matt!
