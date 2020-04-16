Um in dieser Zeit die gute Laune nicht zu verlieren, gibt es dann und wann einen Lichtblick, der zumindest das Social Web und somit ja zur Zeit auch das Social Life erhellt…

Matt Lucas, bekannt aus der Serie „Little Britain“, konnte mit einem kurzem Song meine Tage heller und lustiger machen. Es geht um die „Baked Potato“, also eine Ofenkartoffel. Diese Kartoffel erklärt einem das korrekte Verhalten während dieser Corona-Krise.

Der Song ist nicht neu, nur der Text ist neu. Und passt wie die Faust aufs Auge. Dazu hat er noch Ohrwurm-Charakter. Zumindest hier bei uns.

Hello



Baked Potato changed my life

Baked Potato showed me the way

If you want to know what is wrong from right You must listen to what Potato say



Wash your hands and stay indoors

Thank you Baked Potato

Only visit grocery stores

Thank you Baked Potato



And if you want to have a better day

You must listen to what the Baked Potato say



Keep your distance Make some space

Thank you Baked Potato

Remember not to touch your face

Thank you Baked Potato



And if you want to have a better day

You must listen to what the Baked Potato say



B-A-K-E-D-P-O-T-A-T-O

Baked Potato

Lyrics von Matt Lucas